Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
News

Archbishop visits George Pell in prison

14th Aug 2019 12:15 PM

DISGRACED cardinal and convicted child abuser George Pell has been visited in prison by Melbourne's most senior Catholic.

Archbishop Peter Comensoli says he saw Pell in prison about two months ago, as the former cardinal awaited the outcome of his appeal over his conviction for sexual abuse.

"I think he has a sense of waiting, as anything there would be a psychological agitation about waiting for what's going to be the outcome of the appeal, but I found him strong spiritually and calm and very conversive," Archbishop Comensoli told ABC Melbourne on Wednesday.

More Stories

archbishop melbourne george pell

Top Stories

    Aurizon worker's fight for PTSD and bullying compensation

    premium_icon Aurizon worker's fight for PTSD and bullying compensation

    Crime After attending multiple rail tragedies in his career, he was distraught about going to more.

    In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    premium_icon In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    Environment Miriam Vale residents act amid drought worry.

    'Designed to fly': The macaw that always flies back

    premium_icon 'Designed to fly': The macaw that always flies back

    Pets & Animals This macaw owner raised his bird from egg to free flight.

    Cold snap a timely reminder on household heating appliances

    premium_icon Cold snap a timely reminder on household heating appliances

    News It's important to know the condition of appliances stored away.