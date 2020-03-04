Arch rivals to clash in Lightning 9s opener

HOCKEY: The hockey fields at Rigby Park will be a spectrum of colour as Gladstone’s Souths, Meteors and Sparks sides gear up for the season start on March 28.

Jordyn Wilson's Meteors had a big win against Sparks. PICTURE: John Todd

Teams will test themselves in competitive games at the Gladstone Hockey Association Lightning 9s Carnival, which starts on Friday night and continues into Sunday.

Sparks women’s coach Alex Jeynes said it was an opportunity to see where his team was at.

“It’s basically to execute on what we have been doing at training,” Jeynes said.

“And how well the girls have progressed and to see how they’re going.”

Jeynes will be keen to see how new player Kirra-Lee Stewart will perform in defence.

“She will play in the back four while Megan Jeynes (Alex’s sister) returns from injury and will play at fullback,” he said.

Sparks take on Meteors Orange on Friday at 7.15pm and Jeynes said the game would be a good test against a club that had also fielded Meteors Black.

Association administrator Deb Creighton said more teams had nominated to play on the weekend.

“We have extended the competition to Masters Women and under-16 mixed,” Creighton said.

Games start at 6pm on Friday.

RELATED STORY: Morgan makes her mark at the elite level

RELATED STORY: Teen star Sparks her side to grand final glory

GAME ON

FRIDAY

U16: 6pm Souths v Meteors Novas; 6.25pm Sparks v Meteors Mitchells. Women: 6.50pm Souths v Meteors Black; 7.15pm Sparks v Meteors Orange. Men: 7.40pm Souths v Meteors Black; 8.05pm Sparks v Meteors Orange

The weekend’s program is on the Gladstone Hockey Association Facebook page