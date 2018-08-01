Aquatic Centre loving its new filter

HIGH TECH: Lane 4 Aquatics Gladstone duty manager Kalam Shaw proudly shows off the new filtration system for the Gladstone Aquatic Centre's indoor pool.

IT'S been operational for only a little over two weeks but staff at Gladstone Aquatic Centre are already full of praise for its new $354,000 pool filter.

Gladstone Regional Council approved the replacement of the indoor pool's filtration system in April after it remained largely unchanged and continued to operate with mostly original equipment dating back almost 30 years.

The new system became operational on July 16.

The indoor pool is known as the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Memorial Pool and was officially opened in September 1989.

Lane 4 Aquatics co-manager Tanya Page was happy with the environmentally friendly system, which will save hundreds of thousands of litres of water compared to the outdated filter.

"It was a single cell sand filter so bringing in a new system means we have cleaner water, we can pull finer solids out of the water which means the water clarity is improved," Ms Page said.

"Instead of doing free chlorine and pH we now have total dissolved solids, alkalinity and calcium so we can really keep a close eye on the water.

"The biggest thing it's done is reducing chloramines - sometimes when you walk into an indoor pool you can smell chlorine - you can't actually smell chlorine, you smell chloramines.

"Having the Benson Defender system will extend the life of the pool and we can already see the water quality is sparkling."

Lane 4 Aquatics Gladstone duty manager Kalam Shaw proudly shows off the new Defender filtration system for the Gladstone Aquatic Centres indoor pool.

Despite having a high-tech system to play with, the pool still has a legal requirement to be tested manually.

"We still physically test the water at a minimum five times per day," Ms Page said.

"Even though it's a brilliant system we still have to know exactly what's going on in the water at all times... we test it all and keep a close eye on it."