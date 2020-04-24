APRA awards to create virtual red carpet

Fans love them and most actors and musicians will tell you they loathe them.

But the hectic craziness and glamour of red carpets will be replaced with personalised selfies from the loungeroom for the first virtual big awards ceremony when the 2020 APRA Music Awards goes online next month.

As the Oscars and Grammys wrestle with what their events will look like in early 2021 after Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti signalled this week large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least one year, Australian ceremonies are preparing for scaled down or broadcast only versions.

The live-streamed 2020 APRAs in late May will be preceded by a half-hour "red carpet" with nominees including Song of the Year contenders 5 Seconds of Summer, Tones and I, Thelma Plum, the Teskey Brothers and Guy Sebastian encouraged to frock up, raise a glass of bubbles and post a photo to their social media accounts.

Guy’s guns party on top, what to wear below for the APRAs next month? Picture: Toby Zerna

"Do I still suit up?" Sebastian said. "I think we all should! I will wear something flash on top and still be in my boxers and thongs down below for my own amusement."

APRA director member relations Milly Petriella said the ceremony will then be broadcast on Australian streaming platform Hyvio.

"When the bans came in, we asked ourselves if we would cancel, move to later in the year or move quickly to make a change," she said.

"Like everyone, APRA has had to cut costs across everything and obviously a live stream is not going to cost as much as a sit down dinner for 700 people so when Hyvio approached us because they wanted to get involved in music, we did our due diligence and felt it was a great partnership."

Thelma Plum loves a frock! Picture: DYLAN ROBINSON





All of the nominees, which also include Ruel, Sampa The Great, Dean Lewis, Birds of Tokyo, Kian, Matt Corby, The Rubens, Amy Shark and Hilltop Hoods, have been asked to submit winner's acceptance speeches for the broadcast.

"None of the winners will be told in advance and have been asked to send an acceptance speech to us so there is still an element of surprise and they will still have to tune in to see if they win," Petriella said.

You can bet 5 Seconds of Summer will be tuning into the APRAs from LA. Picture: Jonathan Ng





Kate Miller-Heidke is curating the live performances for the night which feature surprise artists each delivering a unique rendition of one of the Song of the Year nominated tunes.

The Logies have cancelled their Gold Coast ceremony scheduled for June 28 and moved the event to a television broadcast, with details yet to be revealed.

It is believed the 2020 ARIA Awards organisers are confident they will be able to stage their ceremony in late November although it is likely to be an Australian artists only affair this year.

The Teskey Brothers are also up for Song of the Year. Picture: Toby Zerna

As uncertainty remains around when international travel restrictions or quarantine orders will be lifted, it is difficult to imagine artists from America or Europe would be able to attend.

The nominations for the awards including the 2021 Oscars and Grammys could also be affected by the raft of film and record releases being pushed into later 2020 and early 2021.

The later release dates may not fit the eligibility criteria for next year's awards.

Originally published as APRA awards to create virtual red carpet