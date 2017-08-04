'Individual approach' leads to great NAPLAN results

A TAILORED approach to education is what Faith Baptist Christian School's principal puts his school's NAPLAN results down to.

The small school had excellent results in the testing, particularly in Year 9 numeracy.

Of the students in that year, 100% were above the national minimum standard in numeracy.

RELATED |

>> INTERACTIVE: Gladstone school NAPLAN results released

The Year 9 students also recorded the same for reading.

Principal Steven Sauvadeot said the school had always held on to an "individualised approach" to education.

"So we're treating each child as an individual," he said.

"When they come into the school they're diagnosed and prescribed curriculum that's exactly for where they are in their educational journey.

"So then we're able to work with them on a one-on-one basis so they don't get lost in the crowd."

Mr Sauvadeot said it was quite an innovative way of educating students.

"You're able to see them (the students) really engaged in their learning because they're not trying to keep up with the kid next to them and they're not held back by anything either," he said.

You may also be interested in:

Big step towards town's 'saviour'

US firm scopes out Gladstone, LNG sites for new biorefinery

"It's just very much about personal responsibility and the character development that goes along with it."

Mr Sauvadeot said his school had about 90 kids.

"When you're customising education as we are, you are dealing with individuals, we're not trying to mass produce education we're very much trying to deal with individual students, so small is good for us."

The principal said the results had made his day.