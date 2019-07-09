APPRENTICESHIPS: Six positions you can apply for now

The Observer has compiled six apprenticeship and traineeship positions that are currently open in the Gladstone region

LOOKING to kick-start your career?

The Observer has compiled six apprenticeship and traineeship positions that are currently open in the Gladstone region.

Queensland Alumina Limited

2020 Apprenticeship Program

QAL are offering a total of seven apprenticeship positions in electrical instrumentation and mechanical trades for the plant's 2020 intake.

The program offers apprentices hands on, on-the-job training along with formal qualifications delivered through CQUniversity.

Fitting and Turning

Electrical/Instrumentation

MRAEL

MRAEL is currently looking for an apprentice signwriter in the Gladstone region.

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices and Trainees

GAGAL have three positions open in various fields.

Mechanical Fitter Apprenticeship (commences August 2019)

Electrical Apprenticeship (commences 2019)

Business Administration Traineeship