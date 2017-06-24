Apprenticeships going at BSL

JOBS for anyone, let alone young people are tough to come by in the Gladstone region at the moment.

So this is worth knowing.

Boyne Smelter Limited is recruiting for its 2018 Apprenticeship Program.

The company is looking for people to fill electrical, diesel fitter and mechanical fitter roles.

Those applying must have completed or currently be completing a Year 12 Certificate and have a maths and English grade of "sound" or higher.

For those applying for electrical trades, a grade of "sound" or higher in Maths B is preferred.

An information session will be held this Tuesday at the Kalori Conference Centre at 3Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands, from 5pm.

No prior registration is required to take part.

To apply for the position go to www. pacificaluminium.com.au, click careers and then current vacancies.

Applications close July 2 for the positions.