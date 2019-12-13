Apprenticeship work awarded

BSL Apprentices at the awards night, Brody Williams, Zhayne Wimbus, Nicholas Bailey, Ainsley Cooper and Sarah Shaw.

FIVE Boyne Smelters Limited apprentices have been recognised for their achievements at an awards ceremony at Tannum Sands on Thursday night.

BSL has 28 apprentices undertaking mechanical, electrical, diesel and air-conditioning trades.

Ainsley Cooper, a second-year electrical apprentice, won the Apprentice of the Year award. Miss Cooper is an outstanding apprentice who excels in her TAFE studies and demonstrates commitment to both her own safety and that of others, every day.

Sarah Shaw, Nicholas Bailey, Zhayne Wimbus and Ainsley Cooper all were awards in their respective categories.

A new category, the Joe Rea Spirit Award, was won by Brody Williams, a second-year electrical apprentice.

The award was for the apprentice who demonstrated tenacity in everything they do, seized opportunities and applied themselves fully.

Mr Williams demonstrated tenacity by dedicating himself to his Regional Worldskills performance this year, winning a gold medal in electrical installation and a bronze medal in electrical control.

The celebration was also an opportunity to introduce eight new first-year apprentices to the BSL team.

The eight Gladstone region residents will start apprenticeships in electrical, mechanical and diesel trades in January 2020.

BSL acting general manager Alan Milne said he had no doubt the future of Australian manufacturing is in good hands.

“We are proud of their achievements and look forward to welcoming next year’s apprentices to the BSL family,” Mr Milne said.

This year’s winners were:

First Year Electrical Apprentice of the Year Sarah Shaw

First Year Mechanical Apprentice of the Year Nicholas Bailey

Second Year Mechanical Apprentice of the Year Zhayne Wimbus

Second Year Electrical Apprentice of the Year Ainsley Cooper