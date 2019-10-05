Apprenticeship scheme helps tradie into work

SKILLED: James Davis has completed his apprenticeship. Pictured with his father Steve Davis.

IF IT wasn’t for the State Government’s $20,000 Youth Boost Back to Work subsidy, 21-year-old Baffle Creek resident James Davis may not have completed his apprenticeship.

James started as a school-based apprentice in 2012 with the help of the Federal Government’s apprenticeship funding scheme.

He worked at his father Steve’s business, Safe-T-Step Australia, which trades as Deepwater Steel.

But after taking a couple of years off work, it was the Back to Work subsidy that enabled James to return to complete his apprenticeship.

James has now completed his fitter and turner apprenticeship and obtained his Certificate III in Engineering (Mechanical Trade).

“There are not many (businesses) out here that offer a certificate or something that you can work towards,” James said.

Steve said he was thankful for the opportunity to employ local people in a rural-regional area “where such opportunities are often difficult to come by”.

“James wouldn’t be a tradesman now without the $20,000 (Back to Work) subsidy,” he said.