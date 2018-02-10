Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Apprentices spark their careers with Ergon

NEW JOBS: Mitchell Whelan (Gladstone), Ben Roberts (Miriam Vale) and Masson Graham (Gladstone) are training in Rockhampton. Gladstone's Geoff Tomkins is doing his initial training in Maryborough.
NEW JOBS: Mitchell Whelan (Gladstone), Ben Roberts (Miriam Vale) and Masson Graham (Gladstone) are training in Rockhampton. Gladstone's Geoff Tomkins is doing his initial training in Maryborough. contributed

FOUR locals from the Gladstone region have been accepted as apprentices with Ergon Energy in 2018.

Three of the apprentices are from Gladstone and one is from Miriam Vale.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the apprentices had signed up for a challenging but rewarding role.

"When nature lets fly, as it can in Queensland, communities rely on the Ergon crews to restore all-important power supply to homes and businesses,” he said.

"A trades apprenticeship is an excellent foundation in understanding the electricity industry, and some of Ergon's executives and senior managers started their careers as apprentices.”

The 76 Ergon apprentices, which include a record 14 women, take the total apprentice cohort across the electricity businesses to 110.

The new apprentices will train as a communications technician, distribution linesperson, transmission linesperson, mechanical trade or electrician. Once the recruits have completed initial training, they will return to their home depots.

Topics:  apprenticeships ergon energy

Gladstone Observer
OPEN LETTER: The Observer says bring Dundee to Gladstone!

OPEN LETTER: The Observer says bring Dundee to Gladstone!

Over the past week, this community has rallied around Gladstone's bid to host a new Crocodile Dundee movie.

'No blame falls on him': Magistrate condemns Veolia's fatal flaw

Mark Chapelhow died in a workplace incident at Veolia Environmental Services in Gladstone.

Veolia Environmental Services has been fined $200,000 for the death.

Miriam Vale land locked up for the aged

Land to be purchased by Gladstone Regional Council with the view for the expansion of Sunset Lodge or other retirement-friendly options.

Council eyes off large block for retirement options at Miriam Vale.

Off-leash issue not walking away yet

FRIENDLY: Rocky having fun in a leash-free zone at South Kingscliff Beach.

Mayor speaks out on issue affecting Agnes Water residents.

Local Partners