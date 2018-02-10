Apprentices spark their careers with Ergon

NEW JOBS: Mitchell Whelan (Gladstone), Ben Roberts (Miriam Vale) and Masson Graham (Gladstone) are training in Rockhampton. Gladstone's Geoff Tomkins is doing his initial training in Maryborough.

NEW JOBS: Mitchell Whelan (Gladstone), Ben Roberts (Miriam Vale) and Masson Graham (Gladstone) are training in Rockhampton. Gladstone's Geoff Tomkins is doing his initial training in Maryborough. contributed

FOUR locals from the Gladstone region have been accepted as apprentices with Ergon Energy in 2018.

Three of the apprentices are from Gladstone and one is from Miriam Vale.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the apprentices had signed up for a challenging but rewarding role.

"When nature lets fly, as it can in Queensland, communities rely on the Ergon crews to restore all-important power supply to homes and businesses,” he said.

"A trades apprenticeship is an excellent foundation in understanding the electricity industry, and some of Ergon's executives and senior managers started their careers as apprentices.”

The 76 Ergon apprentices, which include a record 14 women, take the total apprentice cohort across the electricity businesses to 110.

The new apprentices will train as a communications technician, distribution linesperson, transmission linesperson, mechanical trade or electrician. Once the recruits have completed initial training, they will return to their home depots.