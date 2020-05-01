Apprentices raise thousands for charity

MORE than $7300 has been raised by Gladstone Ports Corporation’s apprentice and trainee group in the past 12 months.

Electrician Anthony Cobb said he was proud to take part in the fundraising program during his four years as an apprentice with GPC.

“Gaining an apprenticeship at GPC is a fantastic opportunity and it was very rewarding to take part in the fundraising program,” he said.

Organisational development specialist Greg Seeds said the group planned to donate money to the Australian Red Cross, the Gladstone Hospital, Ray’s Soup Kitchen, the Leukaemia Foundation and the Movember Foundation.

“The funds will be going towards purchasing equipment, fuel vouchers and cash donations,” Mr Seeds said.

“A notable donation is a water rower that has been purchased for the Gladstone Cardiac Rehab Unit, which will be of fantastic benefit to patients who have cardiac issues.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said he was blown away by the amount raised by the group and was very proud of their dedication.

“As part of our Apprentice and Trainee program, the cohort is tasked with raising funds for charities that benefit our community each year,” Mr Walker said.

“Our Apprentice and Trainee group, alongside some of our tradespeople, have raised a phenomenal amount over the 12 months and I thank them for their dedication and countless hours they have given to undertake the fundraising.”