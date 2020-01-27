Apprentices kickstart their careers

TAKING their first steps towards successful careers, 21 apprentices and trainees have kicked off 2020 with Gladstone Ports Corporation.

The 2020 apprentice and trainee intake started last week with 12 apprentices, four trainees and five work experience students welcomed into the GPC family.

Participants of the highly sought-after program will engage in a variety of disciplines, including electrical, diesel fitting, mechanical and horticulture.

More than 700 people applied for the program, reflecting continued strong interest in trades training.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's 2020 apprentices and trainees

Cheyenne Carr is one of the apprentices keen to get into her trade.

The electrical apprentice said she was using the opportunity as a stepping stone to further career pathways.

"I'm looking forward to the future opportunities that my apprenticeship will open up for my career long-term," Ms Carr said.

"There are so many pathways that open up once you gain an apprenticeship."

GPC's reputation in the community was a key factor for diesel fitting apprentice Dirk Holmes.

"I have been presented with such a great opportunity to work with dedicated and skilled mentors over the next four years," Mr Holmes said.

"I am just so excited to learn new skills and get exposure to the industry.

The apprentices will spend up to four years at GPC learning their trade.

Acting chief executive Craig Walker said apprentices and trainees were given an invaluable opportunity to learn their trade under the guidance of skilled supervisors and mentors.

"We are all keen to see them succeed in their chosen trade and it has been fantastic to hear that some are already planning their next level of study, looking to branch out into university or other tertiary studies," he said.

"At GPC we aim to support them to develop world-class skills and expand their horizons, both with us and in the Gladstone community."