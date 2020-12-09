Menu
Jeremy Paul John Bartholdt pleaded guilty to drug possession.
Crime

Apprentice mechanic didn’t want cops to find his coke

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
9th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
A GLADSTONE apprentice mechanic found on the side of the road told police he had been snorting cocaine and drinking that night.

Police were called to an address at Benaraby on August 29 following concerns for Jeremy Paul John Bartholdt and he was detained for an emergency examination authority.

Bartholdt told police he wasn’t going to the hospital with the ambulance or police.

He resisted and pushed back against police and during a wrestle he pulled a small clip-seal bag with a white substance – 0.4 of cocaine – out of his hoodie which police seized.

He was taken to hospital.

Later in an interview, he said the clip-seal bag was cocaine for personal use and he resisted because he didn’t want to go to hospital and wait around for hours and he didn’t want police to find the cocaine.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had been having some difficulties and had turned to the substance instead of seeking professional help.

He asked the court to consider not recording a criminal conviction as Bartholdt had concerns for his employment.

“It was a silly and stupid decision,” Mr Pepito said.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing dangerous drugs and obstructing police.

He was fined $800 and spared a criminal conviction.

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

