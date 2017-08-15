Apprentice is a quick learner with GAGAL

HAVING Jakob Leeson as his sidekick for the past four years has made life much easier for Clint Doherty.

Mr Leeson, a final-year apprentice in electrical trades at Monadelphous, was "quite advanced” at his apprenticeship, and starting to take on more responsi- bilities, Mr Doherty said.

The operations superintendent at Monadelphous in Gladstone was impressed.

"He's very diligent and picked up the trade quite well,” he said.

"At this stage of his apprenticeship, we've got Jakob terminating, QA checking, testing. He's quite competent to perform the work of a tradesman.”

For Mr Leeson, the next step in the journey is to become a tradesman and continue working in construction.

He said working at Monadelphoushad allowed him to gain a good grasp of a variety of trades.

"Having a big range of tradesmen with different experiences has shaped my trade as well as it can,” he said.

Mr Doherty has been particularly impressed with Mr Leeson's attitude and how he "fit right in” since starting at the company two years ago.

The opportunity to work all over the country was rewarding for Mr Doherty, who is now giving back through providing training.

"I was an apprentice once and I got given an opportunity just like Jakob has, and I grasped that opportunity with both hands,” he said.

For him, seeing a personal influence in his apprentice was an achievement in itself.

"I like it when the penny drops. You can explain certain things to certain people and they just don't understand it, so I like getting inside their heads,” he said.

"GAGAL's been good as a support for the guys. It's a good scheme (and) there's a good diverse spread that the guys can go for.”

Mr Doherty credits GAGAL for helping apprentices build long-term relationships with the company.

"There's a good working relationship with GAGAL with Monadelphous... so they provide a good base network for the guys, so we still stay in touch,” he said.

Not having to take care of book-keeping was also a plus for Mr Doherty, who doesn't have to worry about booking TAFE and sorting out tooling.

"It takes a lot stress off me when I don't have to worry about that stuff,” he said.

The regular communication from GAGAL also kept everything in check, he said.