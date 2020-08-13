Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DRINK DRIVE: A young apprentice has be granted a work licence after drink driving.
DRINK DRIVE: A young apprentice has be granted a work licence after drink driving.
Crime

Apprentice got behind the wheel almost twice the limit

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who drove at almost twice the alcohol limit was granted a work licence in court on Wednesday.

Ryan Bradley Fett, 24, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court on June 20 at 1.43am Fett was intercepted on Tank St, Gladstone where he returned a BAC reading of 0.096.

The apprentice refrigeration mechanic applied for a 24 hour work licence due to working for an on call service.

He was granted the work licence for five months.

More drink drivers:

P-Plater asleep at the wheel, over alcohol limit

Disqualified driver drank, used drugs, crashed into boat

Grandson’s birth memorable for the wrong reasons

Man busted for drink-driving after crashing into parked car

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are you eligible for Council’s Tax Help program?

        Premium Content Are you eligible for Council’s Tax Help program?

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s Tax Help program returns for 2020 in order to help eligible residents submit their tax returns.

        Fears for safety of children prompts new footpath demand

        Premium Content Fears for safety of children prompts new footpath demand

        News A mother’s frustration has led to her calling for local politicians to act and...

        Grants available to skill Gladstone residents for work

        Premium Content Grants available to skill Gladstone residents for work

        Information Member for Gladstone says investment in jobs and training is key to economic...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the past 24 hours.