Apprentice got behind the wheel almost twice the limit

A GLADSTONE man who drove at almost twice the alcohol limit was granted a work licence in court on Wednesday.

Ryan Bradley Fett, 24, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court on June 20 at 1.43am Fett was intercepted on Tank St, Gladstone where he returned a BAC reading of 0.096.

The apprentice refrigeration mechanic applied for a 24 hour work licence due to working for an on call service.

He was granted the work licence for five months.

