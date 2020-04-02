Apprentice follows childhood dream

GLADSTONE teen Sam Miller has always dreamed of being an automotive mechanic, and with the help of CQUni’s VET in Schools program, he’s achieving it.

Mr Miller, who has challenges with his vision, is four months into a four-year apprenticeship with Andersons Auto City.

“I absolutely love it – it’s awesome,” Mr Miller said.

“I was stoked when I was offered the apprenticeship by Andersons after doing work experience with them.”

He said his VETiS training opened up his full potential.

“The training was really good and my teachers helped me, especially with my theory, enlarging images of valves and things like that,” he said.

Andersons service manager Bryan Foster said Mr Miller had quickly become a “very reliable” team member.

“When issued with a task, he is only too happy to complete the task but not afraid to ask for assistance if he is unsure,” Mr Foster said.

Mr Miller hopes to expand his skills during his apprenticeship and move into heavy diesel mechanics and maybe one day, have his own automotive servicing business.