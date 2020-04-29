APPLY NOW: Tender open for new bridge at gardens

GLADSTONE Regional Council is seeking tenders for the design and construction of a bridge and pathway at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the project was part of a master plan developed in 2015 for demonstration gardens on the southern bank of Lake Tondoon.

“The bridge will provide the connectivity required between Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the future demonstration gardens over Tondoon Lake,” Cr Burnett said.

The council received funding for the project from the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs under the Works for Queensland 2019-21 program.

Cr Burnett said the tender was for the design and construction of a Disability Discrimination Act-compliant pedestrian and light vehicle bridge, as well as the construction of a pathway connection between Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the future demonstration gardens.

According to the tender summary, works will also include the removal and relocation of the existing ropes course bridge and relocation of sculptures.

Suitably qualified contractors can make a submission until 2pm on May 5.

For more information, visit lgtenderbox.com.au.