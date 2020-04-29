Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tondoon botanic Gardens
Tondoon botanic Gardens
News

APPLY NOW: Tender open for new bridge at gardens

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council is seeking tenders for the design and construction of a bridge and pathway at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the project was part of a master plan developed in 2015 for demonstration gardens on the southern bank of Lake Tondoon.

“The bridge will provide the connectivity required between Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the future demonstration gardens over Tondoon Lake,” Cr Burnett said.

The council received funding for the project from the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs under the Works for Queensland 2019-21 program.

Cr Burnett said the tender was for the design and construction of a Disability Discrimination Act-compliant pedestrian and light vehicle bridge, as well as the construction of a pathway connection between Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the future demonstration gardens.

According to the tender summary, works will also include the removal and relocation of the existing ropes course bridge and relocation of sculptures.

Suitably qualified contractors can make a submission until 2pm on May 5.

For more information, visit lgtenderbox.com.au.

gladstone regional council tender tondoon botanic gardens
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carpenter’s drug drive charge a ‘wakeup call’

        premium_icon Carpenter’s drug drive charge a ‘wakeup call’

        Crime His lawyer said the 33-year-old had spent time around “the wrong people”.

        Airport costings report to be prepared

        premium_icon Airport costings report to be prepared

        News A councillor has likened the financial impact of coronavirus on the city’s airport...

        CQU academics look at using waste to generate electricity

        premium_icon CQU academics look at using waste to generate electricity

        News Project could potentially service council and greater CQ to supplement electricity...

        Paramedics called to vehicle crash in Dumgree

        premium_icon Paramedics called to vehicle crash in Dumgree

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Dumgree last night.