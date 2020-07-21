Apply now: Producers eligible for Drought Appeal funding

GLADSTONE Regional Council is seeking expressions of interest from eligible primary producers to apply for funds raised from the Gladstone Region Drought Appeal.

The Gladstone Region Drought Appeal was launched in November 2019 to raise vital funds to

support primary producers in the Gladstone Region doing it tough due to prolonged drought.

The appeal raised $40,000 after closing at the end of February 2020, with $32,000 coming from GRC, Gladstone industry and the community, and $8000 coming from the Gladstone branch of The Salvation Army.

Council's fundraising efforts included the Christmas Street Party, Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols, New Year's Eve and Australia Day events and the Super Rugby pre-season game played in Gladstone on January 14 between the Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels.

The Super Rugby game generated the largest amount of funds, with $15,621.75 from ticket sales and tin donations.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett, who launched the appeal, thanked the generosity of the

community, the businesses who contributed and The Salvation Army for their support.

"The response to the Gladstone Region Drought Appeal has been fantastic, and thanks to the

generosity of the community, we have been able to raise a considerable amount of money that will assist our valued primary producers," Cr Burnett said.

"The Gladstone Region was drought declared on May 1, 2019 following a substantial decline in rainfall, but despite some encouraging falls in January and March 2020, conditions on the land remain challenging.

"In order to aid our friends on the land, Council is encouraging eligible primary producers located within the Gladstone Region to express their interest in accessing a portion of funds raised for the appeal.

"This expression of interest window is now open and will close on July 31."

To apply for Gladstone Region Drought Appeal funding, please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/drought-appeal and complete the EOI form. Completed forms must be emailed to engagement@gladstone.qld.gov.au by close of business on 31 July. The Drought Appeal Roadshow will be held at five locations across the Gladstone Region: Rosedale Monday, August 3 at the Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James Street, Rosedale between 8am and 3pm. Boyne Valley Tuesday, August 4 at the Builyan Hall, 11 Pine Street, Builyan between 8am and 3pm. Miriam Vale Wednesday, August 5 at the Miriam Vale Community Centr, 41 Blomfield Street, Miriam Vale between 8am and 3pm.