Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist's impression of the waterfront cafe at East Shores Stage 1B.
An artist's impression of the waterfront cafe at East Shores Stage 1B.
News

APPLY NOW: Next stage for new waterfront cafe

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annet, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXCITEMENT is brewing for a new waterfront cafe, with applications open for restaurateurs interested in operating the new East Shores cafe.

Gladstone Ports Corporation is seeking proposals from restaurateurs to operate the cafe, which can seat up to 150 people, as part of East Shores 1B.

The cafe is among a range of new entertainment and parkland activities featured in the $29.5-million upgrade, including an amphitheatre, boot camp, big-screen outdoor theatre and cruise ship terminal.

It will be the most significant change to the parklands since it opened in 2014.

GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said the cafe would offer "unprecedented" access to the waterfront and views of the Gladstone harbour.

An artist's impression of the waterfront cafe at East Shores Stage 1B.
An artist's impression of the waterfront cafe at East Shores Stage 1B.

"We are seeking proposals from operators interested in running the cafe, which is set to become a destination for not only Gladstone locals but also tourists and visitors, being in proximity to our new cruise ship passenger terminal," Mr Walker said.

Construction of the cafe has started with foundation works and detailed earthworks.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher urged budding restaurateurs to apply to potentially join 30 Gladstone Region businesses already involved in the next stage of East Shores.

"East Shores Stage 1B will not only become an entertainment and tourism hub, it will also provide a much-needed injection for the region's economy and business," Mr Butcher said.

"We've seen how popular Stage 1A has been with families and visitors and I'm certain 1B will put East Shores on the map as a premier destination in Central Queensland."

 

Construction taking place at East Shores Stage 1B while the Explorer Dream was docked on November 6, 2019.
Construction taking place at East Shores Stage 1B while the Explorer Dream was docked on November 6, 2019.

 

It's hoped East Shores 1B will open by Easter.

Mr Walker said as part of the upgrade the old Players Nightclub had been demolished to make way for a big-screen outdoor cinema.

"Bulk earthworks are now complete as well as landscaping along Flinders Parade and the structure for the amenities building, which is currently being fitted out," he said.

"Structural steel works have commenced on the cruise ship passenger terminal and calcite tunnel display.

"Underground services have finished on the eastern side of the precinct and installation is continuing on the western side."

Businesses can submit a proposal for the waterfront cafe via QTenders.

More Stories

Show More
east shores gladstone business gladstone marina gladstone ports corporation
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Extraordinary’: Call for deregistration review

        premium_icon ‘Extraordinary’: Call for deregistration review

        News “I don’t remember the last time or at any stage when a large active rural fire brigade.... was shut down.”

        • 7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        premium_icon Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        News 1770 Marina Pty Ltd pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court

        • 7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Get your pawfect family Christmas photos

        premium_icon Get your pawfect family Christmas photos

        News Christmas is around the corner so it's time for Christmas photos

        Carpark transformed from dust to bitumen

        premium_icon Carpark transformed from dust to bitumen

        News ‘With the area now sealed it will reduce dust and provide all-weather access.’