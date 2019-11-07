APPLY NOW: Next stage for new waterfront cafe

An artist's impression of the waterfront cafe at East Shores Stage 1B.

An artist's impression of the waterfront cafe at East Shores Stage 1B.

EXCITEMENT is brewing for a new waterfront cafe, with applications open for restaurateurs interested in operating the new East Shores cafe.

Gladstone Ports Corporation is seeking proposals from restaurateurs to operate the cafe, which can seat up to 150 people, as part of East Shores 1B.

The cafe is among a range of new entertainment and parkland activities featured in the $29.5-million upgrade, including an amphitheatre, boot camp, big-screen outdoor theatre and cruise ship terminal.

It will be the most significant change to the parklands since it opened in 2014.

GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said the cafe would offer "unprecedented" access to the waterfront and views of the Gladstone harbour.

An artist's impression of the waterfront cafe at East Shores Stage 1B.

"We are seeking proposals from operators interested in running the cafe, which is set to become a destination for not only Gladstone locals but also tourists and visitors, being in proximity to our new cruise ship passenger terminal," Mr Walker said.

Construction of the cafe has started with foundation works and detailed earthworks.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher urged budding restaurateurs to apply to potentially join 30 Gladstone Region businesses already involved in the next stage of East Shores.

"East Shores Stage 1B will not only become an entertainment and tourism hub, it will also provide a much-needed injection for the region's economy and business," Mr Butcher said.

"We've seen how popular Stage 1A has been with families and visitors and I'm certain 1B will put East Shores on the map as a premier destination in Central Queensland."

Construction taking place at East Shores Stage 1B while the Explorer Dream was docked on November 6, 2019.

It's hoped East Shores 1B will open by Easter.

Mr Walker said as part of the upgrade the old Players Nightclub had been demolished to make way for a big-screen outdoor cinema.

"Bulk earthworks are now complete as well as landscaping along Flinders Parade and the structure for the amenities building, which is currently being fitted out," he said.

"Structural steel works have commenced on the cruise ship passenger terminal and calcite tunnel display.

"Underground services have finished on the eastern side of the precinct and installation is continuing on the western side."

Businesses can submit a proposal for the waterfront cafe via QTenders.