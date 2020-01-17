Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic image of garden tap faucet dripping water.
Generic image of garden tap faucet dripping water.
Sport

APPLY NOW: Funding for sports clubs

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPORT and recreation clubs interested in developing water- saving initiatives are encouraged to apply for Gladstone Regional Council’s Sport and Active Recreation – Community Projects funding round.

Applicants can apply for $2500 to $30,000 to go towards projects.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the funding round was open to all not-for-profit sporting ­organisations and active recreation groups.

“Council is keen to see funding applications that are focused on water-saving initiatives,” Cr Burnett said.

“Project examples could include the installation of water-efficient showerheads in change rooms, rainwater tanks, water-efficient taps, dual flush toilets and other projects with the ability to conserve water.

He said although the round focused on water-saving initiatives, it didn’t exclude other projects that enhanced clubs’ amenities or facilities.

Applications close on February 29. For more details, visit gladstone.qld.gov.au

gladstone regional council sports grants
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        premium_icon Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        News IT WAS a tough start to the new year when subcontractors found out they were in the lurch and couldn’t contact a Gladstone builder.

        UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        premium_icon UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        News Residents warned that the storms were expected to return later today.

        PIECE OF PARADISE: Acreage for sale

        premium_icon PIECE OF PARADISE: Acreage for sale

        Property DREAMING of owning a piece of Central Queensland paradise? Here is a selection of...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.