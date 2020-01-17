APPLY NOW: Funding for sports clubs

SPORT and recreation clubs interested in developing water- saving initiatives are encouraged to apply for Gladstone Regional Council’s Sport and Active Recreation – Community Projects funding round.

Applicants can apply for $2500 to $30,000 to go towards projects.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the funding round was open to all not-for-profit sporting ­organisations and active recreation groups.

“Council is keen to see funding applications that are focused on water-saving initiatives,” Cr Burnett said.

“Project examples could include the installation of water-efficient showerheads in change rooms, rainwater tanks, water-efficient taps, dual flush toilets and other projects with the ability to conserve water.

He said although the round focused on water-saving initiatives, it didn’t exclude other projects that enhanced clubs’ amenities or facilities.

Applications close on February 29. For more details, visit gladstone.qld.gov.au