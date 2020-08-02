Apply now for $5000 scholarships

DOZENS of scholarships are now available to study a variety of qualifications, with Gladstone residents encouraged to apply.

Recipients who are successful and are granted the scholarship from TAFE Queensland will receive up to $5000 to assist with living expenses, as well as course fees and textbooks.

TAFE Queensland general manager for the East Coast Ana Rodger encourages anyone considering a change of career or wanting to study, to apply for the scholarship program.

“We know the power vocational education has to change people’s lives and help them achieve extraordinary things,” Mrs Rodger said.

“Two types of scholarships are available – the first are merit scholarships aimed at supporting people who have demonstrated strong levels of achievement to advance their careers (and) the second are access and equity scholarships designed to help students who are battling social or financial hardship.”

Designed to assist students with upskilling and to gain qualifications in their chosen field, scholarship recipients can choose to study a certificate III level to Advanced Diploma, in areas including business, creative, health, hospitality, information technology and trades.

Applications are now open for the TAFE Queensland Scholarship Program and close on August 27.

The program which launched in 2015 has assisted more than 300 Queenslanders to achieve their career goals, after awarding about $1.4 million since it was first initiated.

For more information, visit scholarships.tafeqld.edu.au.

