Apply now: 2021 GPC apprenticeship applications open

Anthony Cobb was a Gladstone Ports Corporation's fourth year electrical apprentice when he was offered the opportunity travel to Russia to compete in the 45th WorldSkills Competition.

PART of Gladstone’s industrial backbone is on the hunt for keen learners who were ready to join Australia’s premier multicommodity setting.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has announced applications open for their 2021 apprenticeship program today.

The highly sought-after program offers a variety of disciplines, including electrical, diesel fitting, plumbing, mechanical and horticulture to a diverse range of students.

Cheyenne Carr started her electrical apprenticeship last year and said it’s been life-changing.

“I would recommend this program to anyone finishing Year 10 or high school and thinking of starting an apprenticeship,” she said.

“GPC has been such a supportive place to learn and develop my skills.”

With one in four jobs in the region relying on trade, Acting Chief Executive Officer Craig Walker said GPC’s vision is to build a strong workforce for the next 50-years.

“We are committed to providing outstanding employment outcomes for our apprentices and trainees through our competitive working arrangements, which deliver benefits to our organisation and our employees,” Mr Walker said.

“At GPC we aim to support them to develop world-class skills and expand their horizons, both with us and within the Gladstone community.”

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said it was vital to the recovery of Queensland to have a skilled workforce.

“It’s fantastic to see the Gladstone Ports Corporation continuing their commitment to providing training and apprenticeship opportunities in the Gladstone region,” Mr Butcher said.

“Our apprentices and trainees will play a valuable role in this economic recovery and the Gladstone Port is a great place to get this on-the-job training.”

Each year GPC employed many new apprentices who demonstrated the ability to work safely in heavy industrial environment, have the motivation to learn and develop new skills, along with the ability to work constructively within a team.

The apprentices and trainees will undertake a structured learning program, which includes a variety of training initiatives to enhance their skills and knowledge, improving their future and the future of the local community.

Applications close on July 31 at 4.30pm and must be submitted through www.gpcl.com.au/careers.