APPLY NOW: $1 million grant for farmers

APPLY NOW: Farmers can apply for a major grant to help access overseas markets.

FARMERS and agricultural producers in Flynn may receive assistance to access overseas markets with a $1.5 million grant as part of the Agricultural Trade and Market Access Co-operation program.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the program was designed to break down trade barriers for Australian farmers.

"This program, which was a Liberal and Nationals Government election commitment, will help our local farmers wishing to grow their business into international markets," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Extending farmers' reach down the value-add chain is good for their profits and for diversification.

"Flynn is a strong agricultural region, and we want to give our farmers and agricultural producers every tool we can to help them succeed.

"The grants will focus on projects that will help Australia realise market access opportunities under recently ratified free trade agreements secured by our government as well as helping negotiations for new and improved market access.

"If we are to continue to see our region realise the contribution it can make to industry's goal of a $100 billion agricultural sector by 2030 we need to grab hold of new export opportunities and improve ones that already exist.

"Our government started this program back in 2016, and this program will provide grants worth up to $440,000 for projects to help reduce technical trade hurdles for our agricultural exports.

"The ATMAC program is part of a $29.4 million investment by our government to deepen Australian access to new and existing markets, while supporting the global trading system's operation and rules."

Applications for the program close on January 31, 2020. To apply visit the grant hub: https://www.grants.gov.au/

For more information on the program visit: http://www.agriculture.gov.au/ATMAC