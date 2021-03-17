Apply for 1070 QLD resource, energy jobs

Queensland Resources Council says there are more than 1000 mining jobs across the state on offer.

Central Queensland’s booming resources and energy industry has numerous jobs waiting to be filled by competent, enthusiastic locals keen to secure employment.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane said across the state there were more than 1000 jobs the Queensland resources and energy sector was looking to fill.

In Central Queensland alone there are currently 84 vacant positions on Seek in Rockhampton, the Capricorn Coast and Gladstone.

Mr Macfarlane said Queensland’s resources sector supported more than 420,000 jobs across the state, and despite COVID-19, international market conditions and commodity price fluctuations the sector was continuing to hire staff.

“The resources sector already supports one in six jobs across the state and is playing a central role in helping Queensland work, earn and employ its way through COVID,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“Right now the resources sector is offering more than 1000 opportunities for Queensland jobseekers, both in Brisbane and in the regions.”

Chief Executive Ian MacFarlane at the Queensland Resources Council Annual Lunch. Picture: Richard Walker

Mr Macfarlane said the tireless work of the industry, in partnership with the Queensland Government and local councils, to ensure staff, their families and their communities remained safe during COVID-19 had ensured the industry could continue to operate and earn for Queensland.

“As an industry, we are working very hard and having increasing success in attracting more women, more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and more young Queenslanders to join our industry,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“The resources and energy sector uses cutting edge technology and is at the forefront of delivering the full energy mix, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy and battery storage technologies, so there is a lot to offer potential employees looking for new opportunities.

“I strongly encourage people who want to be part of an industry that is all about finding energy solutions to consider a career in resources.”

For people who don’t mind moving away from Central Queensland for work, there are 297 jobs in Mackay and the Coalfields, 82 in Townsville, 63 in Cairns and Far North, 59 in Mount Isa, 27 in Toowoomba and Darling Downs, 11 in Bundaberg and Wide Bay-Burnett and a massive 300 in Brisbane.

Right now there are 1070 positions in the Queensland resources and energy sectors on seek.

To apply for the positions click here.

