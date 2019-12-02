Applications now open for Gladstone’s biggest festival
IF YOU ever wanted to be involved in Gladstone’s biggest festival, now is your chance.
Applications for the 58th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival weekly sites and two-day market stalls are now open.
It’s a great opportunity for those who have food or market stalls to be involved in Gladstone’s biggest festival.
Weekly site stalls are open for the festival’s duration from April 8-12.
Two-day market stalls run on April 10 (Good Friday) and April 11.
These stalls are a great chance for visitors to see what unique goods Gladstone has to offer over the busy long weekend.
Applications for weekly sites close on February 3 and applications for the two-day market stalls close on March 23.
Visit www.gladstonefestival .com/harbourfestival or call 4972 5111 for information.