Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FESTIVAL TIME: Applications for the 58th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival are now open. Picture: Matt Taylor
FESTIVAL TIME: Applications for the 58th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival are now open. Picture: Matt Taylor
News

Applications now open for Gladstone’s biggest festival

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU ever wanted to be involved in Gladstone’s biggest festival, now is your chance.

Applications for the 58th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival weekly sites and two-day market stalls are now open.

It’s a great opportunity for those who have food or market stalls to be involved in Gladstone’s biggest festival.

Weekly site stalls are open for the festival’s duration from April 8-12.

Two-day market stalls run on April 10 (Good Friday) and April 11.

These stalls are a great chance for visitors to see what unique goods Gladstone has to offer over the busy long weekend.

Applications for weekly sites close on February 3 and applications for the two-day market stalls close on March 23.

Visit www.gladstonefestival .com/harbourfestival or call 4972 5111 for information.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        12 MONTHS ON: Rescued bull terriers almost unrecognisable

        premium_icon 12 MONTHS ON: Rescued bull terriers almost unrecognisable

        News JUMPING through hula hoops to cheers from a crowd, the lives of the 110 bull terriers now are a stark contrast to the vile conditions in which they were found.

        • 2nd Dec 2019 4:00 PM
        Brothers busted with $90K worth of drugs in car boot

        premium_icon Brothers busted with $90K worth of drugs in car boot

        News TWO half-brothers caught up in a large commercial drug operation were caught with...

        NEW HOURS: Unique Tannum cafe adds Saturday trading

        premium_icon NEW HOURS: Unique Tannum cafe adds Saturday trading

        News The Tannum cafe is not-for-profit and aims to provide essential services for people...

        Young artists urged to enter competition

        premium_icon Young artists urged to enter competition

        News Gladstone Regional Council encourages primary school students to create...