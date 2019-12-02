Applications now open for Gladstone’s biggest festival

FESTIVAL TIME: Applications for the 58th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival are now open. Picture: Matt Taylor

IF YOU ever wanted to be involved in Gladstone’s biggest festival, now is your chance.

Applications for the 58th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival weekly sites and two-day market stalls are now open.

It’s a great opportunity for those who have food or market stalls to be involved in Gladstone’s biggest festival.

Weekly site stalls are open for the festival’s duration from April 8-12.

Two-day market stalls run on April 10 (Good Friday) and April 11.

These stalls are a great chance for visitors to see what unique goods Gladstone has to offer over the busy long weekend.

Applications for weekly sites close on February 3 and applications for the two-day market stalls close on March 23.

Visit www.gladstonefestival .com/harbourfestival or call 4972 5111 for information.