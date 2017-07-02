Applications for council's $3000 sport and active recreation grant open

GLADSTONE Regional Council is offering up to $3000 to support sport and active recreation events in the region.

Through its Sport and Recreation grants, council is offering funding to groups hosting eligible events in the Gladstone region between September 1 this year and March 31 next year.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said round one of the grant program for 2017 -2018 opened yesterday and will be accepting submissions until July 31.

"This funding offers a healthy financial boost for local clubs enabling them to deliver regionally-significant events including carnivals, tournaments and competitions at various competitive levels," Cr Burnett said.

MORE | News

>> $1.2m: Queensland women and girls Get Out, Get Active

>> Death Ship: 'They didn't want to be killed on board'

"The last round of grant recipients included a wide representation of sports ranging from football and tennis to netball, motocross and more."

Councillor Peter Masters said the style of events had the potential to attract competitors and visitors to the region.

"The Gladstone region has successfully shown its ability to host a diverse mix of high quality sporting events, and these in turn provide a valuable economic boost to our region," he said.

Applicants are encouraged to discuss their proposed event with council's Sport and Recreation section prior to submitting an application.

Grant application guidelines and online application submissions can be accessed via Council's website here.

To discuss an event proposal or for application help, phone council's Sport and Recreation section on 4976 6300 or email sport&recreation@gladstone.qld.gov.au.