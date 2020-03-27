Menu
File image: Agnes Water main beach.
Application lodged for new carpark at Agnes beach

Tegan Annett
27th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
BEACHGOERS could have more luck finding a park at Agnes Water’s Main Beach, with a plan lodged for a new carpark at the popular spot.

Gladstone Regional Council has lodged a development application to build an 87-space carpark on Agnes St, next door to Mango Tree Motel.

Currently there is a limited number of parking spaces at Main Beach, and additional street parking nearby.

“Further car parking at Agnes Water will help alleviate traffic congestion, which can become a factor for residents and tourists during peak holiday times,” Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said.

The council also hopes to redesign the traffic layout of Jeffery Court to increase the number of on-street carparks to 20.

The development application was lodged in February by infrastructure company Cardno on behalf of council.

There will be a public notification period.

