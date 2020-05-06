Apple wants kids to create their own virtual playground

APPLE will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference virtually, beginning June 22 in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website for free for all developers.

The company also announced the Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for student developers to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift playground.

Now in its 31st year, WWDC20 will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers around the world to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, and to learn from Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe.

"WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.



"Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering.



"As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognise and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can't wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge."

Apple iPhone SE slow motion test: The budget level iPhone SE offers 4K video and solid slow motion technology.





Swift Playgrounds is an app for iPad and Mac that makes learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun. Until May 17, student developers from all over the world can submit to the Swift Student Challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes.

Winners will receive an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set. For more information, visit developer.apple.com/wwdc20/swift-student-challenge.



Developers are encouraged to download the Apple Developer app where additional WWDC20 program information - including keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session and lab schedules, and more - will be shared in June.

FIVE STEPS TO JOIN SWIFT CHALLENGE

Here are five steps that will help anyone learn to code in seven days and get ready to enter the Swift Student Challenge: