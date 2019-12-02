Menu
Environment

Appealing new idea for banana-based bags

Zizi Averill
2nd Dec 2019 4:00 AM
PACKAGING made from agricultural waste may sound bananas, but researchers have discovered a way that could solve two industrial waste problems in one.

Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.

Associate Professor Jayashree Arcot said only 12 per cent of the plant was used by the industry - the fruit - while the rest was discarded after harvest.

By taking the layered, fleshy trunk of the plant, drying it into a powder and then processing it into a product similar to baking paper, she said the final product could be used for shopping bags or meat and fruit trays.

