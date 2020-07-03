Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Appeal for witness in fatal traffic crash

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
3rd Jul 2020 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Forensic Crash Unit officers are seeking public assistance to help locate a driver that may be able to assist in the investigation of a fatal traffic crash in Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man killed after car flips onto roof

Police would like the driver of a blue Toyota Camry (pictured below) that was travelling along East Street in Ipswich at 11am Thursday (July 2) to come forward and speak to police.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of the Mercedes possibly travelling with another vehicle in the Ipswich area prior to the crash, to also come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate. 

fatal crash police traffic witness
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Death Knell: Final nail in Holden’s coffin

        premium_icon Death Knell: Final nail in Holden’s coffin

        News “I’ve loved being part of the Holden Dealer family,” Les Anderson.

        Gladstone dad stole fuel to spend last $20 on feeding kids

        premium_icon Gladstone dad stole fuel to spend last $20 on feeding kids

        Crime A man who stole 56 litres of fuel said he only had $20 which he needed to feed his...

        ‘VERY CONCERNED’: GP hiring restriction stays put

        premium_icon ‘VERY CONCERNED’: GP hiring restriction stays put

        Health A Department of Health spokesman said the area has been assessed as ‘receiving...

        Woman burnt after throwing petrol on fire

        premium_icon Woman burnt after throwing petrol on fire

        News Paramedics are treating a woman at a Gladstone home.