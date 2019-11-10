Appeal for witnesses of August hit and run

Stephen Moore, 58, was killed in a hit and run in Gladstone on August 25.

POLICE are appealing for information on the hit and run which killed Stephen Moore on Sunday August 25, at Callemondah.

Forensic Crash Unit officer in charge sergeant Ray Pimm said police had limited information.

“This is a fresh appeal for anybody in the area between 6.45pm and 7.05pm to come forward,” Sgt Pimm said.

He said the investigation showed Mr Moore’s car broke down at the scene.

He was then hit by a northbound vehicle approaching the roundabout on Red Rover Rd.

Sgt Pimm said CCTV footage from neighbouring businesses showed vehicles passing through.

“There were three distinctive vehicles,” he said.

“We’re asking the owners to come forward and talk to us.”

Sgt Pimm said he was unsure if the vehicles were involved.

The first was a white 4WD station wagon travelling north about 7pm.

A small water truck and a 4WD towing a trailer were also spotted shortly before the body was found.

Sgt Pimm said Mr Moore’s family hoped for closure after three months of waiting for answers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.