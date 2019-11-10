Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stephen Moore, 58, was killed in a hit and run in Gladstone on August 25.
Stephen Moore, 58, was killed in a hit and run in Gladstone on August 25.
News

Appeal for witnesses of August hit and run

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for information on the hit and run which killed Stephen Moore on Sunday August 25, at Callemondah.

Forensic Crash Unit officer in charge sergeant Ray Pimm said police had limited information.

“This is a fresh appeal for anybody in the area between 6.45pm and 7.05pm to come forward,” Sgt Pimm said.

He said the investigation showed Mr Moore’s car broke down at the scene.

He was then hit by a northbound vehicle approaching the roundabout on Red Rover Rd.

Sgt Pimm said CCTV footage from neighbouring businesses showed vehicles passing through.

“There were three distinctive vehicles,” he said.

“We’re asking the owners to come forward and talk to us.”

Sgt Pimm said he was unsure if the vehicles were involved.

The first was a white 4WD station wagon travelling north about 7pm.

A small water truck and a 4WD towing a trailer were also spotted shortly before the body was found.

Sgt Pimm said Mr Moore’s family hoped for closure after three months of waiting for answers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

callemondah gladstone region hit and run queensland police servce
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe bushfire threat to CQ leads to fire bans

        premium_icon Severe bushfire threat to CQ leads to fire bans

        News Read our full list of areas affected by the fire bans.

        Water views entice buyers

        premium_icon Water views entice buyers

        News New report says the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands areas are enticing high-end...

        BEST IN BUSINESS: The winners' stories

        BEST IN BUSINESS: The winners' stories

        Business Read the stories from this year's Best in Business award winners.

        Calliope mum’s sensitive approach to skin care

        premium_icon Calliope mum’s sensitive approach to skin care

        News A struggle with her own son’s sensitive skin has inspired a new business in...