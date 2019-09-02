Appeal for driver to come forward in relation to hit and run

APPEAL: Police appealing for the driver of a white four-wheel drive station wagon, to contact them in relation to a fatal hit-and-run last Sunday.

GLADSTONE police are appealing for the driver of a white four-wheel drive station wagon, to contact them in relation to a fatal hit-and-run last Sunday.

At about 7pm on August 25 a 58-year-old South Gladstone man was found dead in the middle of Red Rover Rd with serious injuries to his head, torso and limbs.

The man's vehicle was located off the road and police believe the man may have been walking along the road and struck by a passing vehicle.

Police are seeking the driver of a white 4WD station wagon, possibly a GQ Nissan Patrol with a black snorkel on the left-hand side to contact them.

Police are also appealing for witnesses who were travelling along Red Rover Road between 6:50pm and 7:10pm to contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP1901652291.