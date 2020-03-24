App orders, home deliveries: New look for Gladstone cafes

Cotton Mill Café's Nikki and Gary Warburton and Brynee Tiplady are encouraging residents to support Gladstone cafes as businesses respond to new rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

ORDERS via mobile phone apps and home deliveries will be the new norm for residents looking for their caffeine or brunch fix, amid new regulations for restaurants and cafes.

Gladstone region eateries have been quick to implement changes to follow the new regulation, introduced at midday yesterday, that cafes and restaurants can sell only takeaway products.

By midday, Cotton Mill Cafe's tables and chairs were packed away and owner Gary Warburton was considering how to offer home deliveries.

Mr Warburton said it was more important than ever to support coffee shops.

"We have two staff members, so we're doing our best to keep them on and we're hoping to do that through ­introducing home deliveries," he said.

"It's very easy to throw your hands up in the air, but I can't throw away what we've worked on for 11 years here."

He said they were also looking into using a mobile phone app to allow people to order and pay before they ­arrived.

"I'd just encourage people to support us and other cafes, and at our end we'll do as much as we can to make the wheels keep turning here," Mr Warburton said.

He said the change had come at a challenging time for the business, which had experienced lower patronage due to the upgrade at the Goondoon St Gladstone City Plaza.

During the $1.2 million upgrade, which is expected to be completed in May. seven carparks outside the City Plaza have been blocked.

The work includes replacing red brick pavers with textured concrete and lawns and gardens.

Mr Warburton had planned to complete upgrades to his cafe too, but said they were on hold.

"It's like a double whammy," he said.

Other Gladstone region cafes and restaurants announced similar changes.

Rocksalt Gladstone was closed overnight to allow time for the team to work on a takeaway and delivery service. Its new trading times are 11am-2pm and 5-8pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

"The menu will be directed at better takeaway-style meals with the Rocksalt flair," the business said on Facebook.

Thai Classic Gladstone is introducing a "drive-through" option, allowing customers to park outside the Goondoon St restaurant and have their orders taken to them by a staff member.

Meanwhile, Incredible Edibles at Tannum Sands is not accepting BYO coffee cups, and payment is by card only.