APLNG should boost output: Advisory group

MORE TO COME: A plant operator working at one of APLNG's new gas processing facilities.

AN ENERGY advisory group has found green shoots in the well-known "Gladstone three” gas export sites.

EnergyQuest's May report found that during an operational test the APLNG shipments were still the highest out of all three Curtis Island plants with 13 cargoes of LNG leaving the project.

APLNG, which sells spot cargoes, could have the capacity to sell more gas with good plant performance, according to EnergyQuest.

EnergyQuest's analyses on LNG prices found that APLNG could make a margin of $1.91-3.76 by selling domestically rather than on the spot market.

"Shipments from APLNG exceeded nameplate capacity as the plant underwent its Operational Test, suggesting APLNG will have future capacity for spot cargoes,” the report states.

The future capacity talks comes off the back of the Turnbull Government's new policy on gas exports, which could have LNG diverted from exports back into the domestic market beginning on July 1.

EnergyQuest said the impact the "significant” policy has on the gas industry should be "closely monitored”.

"The Japanese Energy Economics Institute has commented, 'In reality, the regulation is expected to only impact one LNG project (GLNG) on the East Coast and will not directly affect supplies to Japan',” the report says.

"However, the regulation is a considerable change in stance by the Australian Government from its adherence to market principles and the impact on the LNG market may not be small.

"The significance and implications of this great change in political stance, as well as any possible effects of the regulation on LNG supplies must be closely monitored.”

The report, which estimates Australia's LNG exports revenue in May is worth more than $2 billion, stated QCLNG shipped eight cargoes in May, one less than April.

Meanwhile, five cargoes were shipped from the GLNG project, three less than in April.

APLNG declined to comment.