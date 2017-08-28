APLNG satisfies final financing agreements

AUSTRALIA Pacific LNG has satisfied the final test relating to project financing completion agreements for both processing trains at its facility on Curtis Island.

The company executed a US$8.5 billion project finance facility in May 2012 to provide funding for the LNG facility component of the project.

Satisfying the final test for both trains means that shareholders Conoco Phillips, Origin and Sinopec are now released from their obligations.

CEO Warwick King said the final two-train lenders test included an operational component which the LNG Facility passed comfortably, operating at 10 per cent above nameplate capacity for a 90-day period.

"All aspects of the upstream and downstream parts of our business - from the wells, through the upstream gas facilities and pipeline, to the LNG Facility - have delivered outstanding performance,” Mr King said. "This is a fantastic achievement, and I thank our operators and the thousands of people who have worked so hard to deliver this excellent result.”