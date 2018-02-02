APLNG helps company's revenue surge by 40%

A plant operator working at one of APLNG's new gas processing facilities.

AUSTRALIA Pacific LNG continues to deliver for Origin Energy, helping the company boost its revenue by 40% recently.

Higher gas prices and LNG production at the Curtis Island site helped the company's sales surge to $1365million during the the past six months of 2017.

Origin Energy's December quarter report said production at the $25billion APLNG site was on par with the September quarter at 63.4 petajoules.

The report, released this week, said higher LNG production compensated for lower sales of domestic gas as demand eased during the warmer months.

"Australia Pacific LNG continued to perform well, delivering reliable upstream and downstream production in the December quarter," Origin CEO Frank Calabria said.

"This is demonstrated by a total of 35 LNG cargoes loaded and shipped from Curtis Island, with the milestone of our 200th LNG cargo successfully loaded on 1 January 2018."

A planned maintenance program (shutdown) is scheduled during March at APLNG, for about 16 days.

A shutdown of the plant's second train is expected later in the year.

A similar shutdown at QGC late last year created 400 jobs.

Meanwhile the company has shifted its focus solely to APLNG after selling Lattice Energy to Beach Energy for $1585million.