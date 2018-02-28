APLNG announces $3bn in spending this year, two shutdowns

Methane Spirit takes on the first load of liquefied natural gas to leave the APLNG processing plant on Gladstone's Curtis Island.

WHILE touting a $3 billion activities spend this year, Australia Pacific LNG said it continued to struggle gaining support from people living in cities far from its Curtis Island export plant.

Speaking at a gas conference in Sydney yesterday, chief executive Warwick King said the company needed to focus on improving its social licence in major cities, or risk losing "favourable policies" for its gas business.

Mr King was not the only speaker to accuse the anti-gas communities of influencing State and Federal government decisions, with Queensland Resources Council chief Ian Macfarlane dubbing them as "anti-fracking witchcraft peddlers".

"In the Surat Basin and in Gladstone ... (APLNG) works closely with our local communities, and we understand from landholders and community members what they expect from us," Mr King said.

"(But) there is no doubt that much of the supply challenges facing our industry are driven by the lack of social licence in key population areas (the major cities) and the impact that has on policy decision makers," Mr King said.

At the Australian Domestic Gas Conference, Mr King said the company expected to spend about $3billion in planned activities this year, including two shutdowns at APLNG.

He said the upcoming work reflected the company's "long term commitment" to regional Queensland.

The two shutdowns scheduled at APLNG this year will start on March 8 and April 14.