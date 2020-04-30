Anzac displays pay homage to our heroes

Local artist Jude Kennedy installs her hand-painted ceramic Together We Rise, Reflect and Respect , at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum. Photo: Tim Price

TO commemorate Anzac Day 2020, the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum is hosting public installations for local traffic and the online digital community.

The World War I Roll of Honour for the Town of Gladstone and Shire of Calliope is featured on the front of the Town Hall building with a selection of portrait photographs from the Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) Gladstone Sub-Branch collection.

Digitisation by MGR Photography, the installations were assisted by local businesses Gladstone Printing Services and Newprint HRG. The images are also available online at the Gallery and Museum’s website for the wider community to experience.

Local artist Jude Kennedy’s handpainted ceramic Together We Rise, Reflect and Respect installation is also featured in the Gallery and Museum garden, for a limited time.

“To be able to contribute to Anzac Day 2020, especially as we couldn’t express our respects to those who made our country safe, both past and present, in the usual way, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, was very special to me,” Jude said.

The Gallery and Museum is a community cultural initiative of Gladstone Regional Council, located on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston Streets, Gladstone.

Opportunity arts

THE Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) hosts online resources to provide arts learning around screen, media and digital technologies, for all ages.

Online modules and resources include making stop-motion animation, script writing and film making, including 15 Second Place, a series exploring place-based art, sculpture, street art and more.