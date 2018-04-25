Menu
FLYOVER: A RAAF C-17A Globemaster troop carrier like the one set to fly over Gladstone this morning.
ANZAC FLYOVER: Where to see massive plane over Gladstone

Andrew Thorpe
by
25th Apr 2018 7:39 AM

ANZAC Day crowds have turned out in record numbers for dawn services across Gladstone this morning.

But the day is about to get even bigger.

A massive Royal Australian Air Force troop carrier will fly low over Agnes Water and Gladstone this morning, before finishing with a flyover of the Memorial Hass Cenotaph in Calliope.

The C-17A Globemaster, capable of carrying up to 77 tonnes of cargo, is normally used for missions including cargo airdrops, evacuations and trips to airfields with little support infrastructure.

It will leave RAAF Base Amberley with another C-17A and fly past Proserpine at 10am, before the two planes break formation and one heads for the Gladstone Region.

Where & when to see the flyover

Agnes Water: 10.19am

Gladstone: 10.36am

Calliope: 10.40am at the Memorial Hass Cenotaph, 32 Stirrat St

The Observer has been advised these times are subject to change and the Globemaster could be on its way earlier or later than advertised.

Planes at Mooloolaba

