ANZAC DAY: What's opened and closed across the region?
COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among businesses closed today.
It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open so we've compiled a list of trading times:
Opening hours
Shopping centres
- Stockland Gladstone: Closed.
Supermarkets
- Woolworths (all stores): Closed.
- Coles (all stores): Closed.
- Aldi (all stores): Closed.
- Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am-8pm.
- Spar Avion New Auckland: Open 6am-8pm.
Retail
- Big W: Closed.
- Kmart: Closed.
- Bunnings: Open 1-7pm.
- Officeworks: Closed.
- Post offices: Closed.
- Dan Murphy's: Open 1-7pm.
Cafes, bars, eateries and entertainment
- Light Box Espresso and Wine Bar: Open 7am-2pm.
- Fresh Fix Cafe: Open from 4am.
- The Grand Hotel: Open 1-10pm. Bottlemart closed. Takeaways available from Grandstand bar.
- Gladstone Yacht Club: Closed.
- RockSalt Gladstone and Tannum Sands: Closed.
- The Precinct Gladstone: Bistro open 11.30am-2pm, 6-8:30pm. Bar and gaming open 1pm.
- Harvey Road Tavern: Open from 11.30am, all-day dining, gaming and Tab open from 1pm.
- Blend Cafe Tannum Sands: Closed.
- Yaralla Sports Club: Open 1pm-late, restaurants normal hours.