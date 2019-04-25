ANZAC DAY: What's opened and closed across the region?

COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among businesses closed today.

It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open so we've compiled a list of trading times:

Opening hours

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Closed.

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Closed.

Coles (all stores): Closed.

Aldi (all stores): Closed.

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am-8pm.

Spar Avion New Auckland: Open 6am-8pm.

Retail

Big W: Closed.

Kmart: Closed.

Bunnings: Open 1-7pm.

Officeworks: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Dan Murphy's: Open 1-7pm.

Cafes, bars, eateries and entertainment