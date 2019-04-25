Menu
Stockland Shopping Centre Gladstone, Kin Kora. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA190815STOCKLAND
News

ANZAC DAY: What's opened and closed across the region?

Mark Zita
by
25th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among businesses closed today.

It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open so we've compiled a list of trading times:

Opening hours

Shopping centres

  • Stockland Gladstone: Closed.

Supermarkets

  • Woolworths (all stores): Closed.
  • Coles (all stores): Closed.
  • Aldi (all stores): Closed.
  • Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am-8pm.
  • Spar Avion New Auckland: Open 6am-8pm.

Retail

  • Big W: Closed.
  • Kmart: Closed.
  • Bunnings: Open 1-7pm.
  • Officeworks: Closed.
  • Post offices: Closed.
  • Dan Murphy's: Open 1-7pm.

Cafes, bars, eateries and entertainment

  • Light Box Espresso and Wine Bar: Open 7am-2pm.
  • Fresh Fix Cafe: Open from 4am.
  • The Grand Hotel: Open 1-10pm. Bottlemart closed. Takeaways available from Grandstand bar.
  • Gladstone Yacht Club: Closed.
  • RockSalt Gladstone and Tannum Sands: Closed.
  • The Precinct Gladstone: Bistro open 11.30am-2pm, 6-8:30pm. Bar and gaming open 1pm.
  • Harvey Road Tavern: Open from 11.30am, all-day dining, gaming and Tab open from 1pm.
  • Blend Cafe Tannum Sands: Closed.
  • Yaralla Sports Club: Open 1pm-late, restaurants normal hours.
