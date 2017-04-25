Anzac Day: What's open, what's closed in Gladstone

HELPFUL LINKS | ANZAC Day 2017

ALL COLES and Woolworths stores in the Gladstone region are among the businesses that will be closed today for ANZAC Day, as well as their newest competitor Aldi.

Anyone looking to use the public holiday to do some quick home improvements could be in trouble, with Bunnings shutting its doors until tomorrow, while Stockland Gladstone will forego its usual public holiday opening hours and remain closed for the entire day.

If you're looking to grab a six-pack for the afternoon BBQ though, you're in luck - Dan Murphy's will be open from 1pm to 7pm.

OPENING HOURS | This list will be updated as information comes in.

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Closed

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Closed

Coles (all stores): Closed

Aldi (all stores): Closed

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight

Drake's IGA Gladstone: 11am - 8pm

Drake's IGA Sun Valley: 11am - 9pm

Cafes, pubs and restaurants

Coffee Club, Goondoon St: Open 5am - 2pm (kitchen closes at 1.30pm)

Rocksalt, Roseberry St: Open 6am - 8.30pm

Lightbox Espresso: Open 6am - 2pm

McDonalds (all stores): Open 24 hours

Hungry Jacks: Open 6am - 10pm

Miss India: Open 10am - 10pm

Subway (Gladstone Valley): Open Midday - 8pm (may change)

Family Crust Bakery: Open early - 1pm.

Dicey's: Open midday - late.

Grand Hotel: Open midday - late (bottle shop 1pm - 9pm)

Ribs n Rumps: Open midday - 8.30pm

Entertainment

Yaralla Sports Club: Open 1pm till late

Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum: Open 10am - 5pm

Gladstone Cinemas: Open (check session times)

Gladstone Aquatic Centre: Open 10am - 4pm

Gladstone Libraries: Closed

Civic Video Gladstone: Open 10am - 8pm

Retail

Dan Murphy's: Open 1pm - 7pm

BCF Gladstone (Boating Camping Fishing): Open Midday - 5pm

Target: Closed

Big W: Closed

Kmart: Closed

Bunnings: Closed

Officeworks: Closed

Gladstone Fish Market: Closed

Gladstone Camping Centre: Closed

The following roads will also be closed to motorists and pedestrians for short periods of time today to accommodate Anzac Day services:

ROAD CLOSURES | Source: Gladstone Regional Council

Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy Memorial Service: Round Hill Road, Agnes Water, 10am to 10.30am.

Boyne Island Morning Service: Malpas Street, Boyne Island, 8.30am to 9am.

Calliope Parade: Archer Street, Bloomfield Street and Stirrat Street, 10.30am to 11am.

Calliope Service: Stirrat Street (between Bloomfield Street and Muirhead Street), 11am to noon.

Gladstone Dawn Service: Goondoon Street (between Herbert Street and Tank Street), 5.30am to 6am.

Gladstone Parade: Goondoon Street, (between Tank Street and Roseberry Street) 10.30am to 11.15am.