Anzac Day: What's open, what's closed in Gladstone

ALL COLES and Woolworths stores in the Gladstone region are among the businesses that will be closed today for ANZAC Day, as well as their newest competitor Aldi.
Anyone looking to use the public holiday to do some quick home improvements could be in trouble, with Bunnings shutting its doors until tomorrow, while Stockland Gladstone will forego its usual public holiday opening hours and remain closed for the entire day.
If you're looking to grab a six-pack for the afternoon BBQ though, you're in luck - Dan Murphy's will be open from 1pm to 7pm.
OPENING HOURS | This list will be updated as information comes in.
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: Closed
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): Closed
Coles (all stores): Closed
Aldi (all stores): Closed
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm
Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight
Drake's IGA Gladstone: 11am - 8pm
Drake's IGA Sun Valley: 11am - 9pm
Cafes, pubs and restaurants
Coffee Club, Goondoon St: Open 5am - 2pm (kitchen closes at 1.30pm)
Rocksalt, Roseberry St: Open 6am - 8.30pm
Lightbox Espresso: Open 6am - 2pm
McDonalds (all stores): Open 24 hours
Hungry Jacks: Open 6am - 10pm
Miss India: Open 10am - 10pm
Subway (Gladstone Valley): Open Midday - 8pm (may change)
Family Crust Bakery: Open early - 1pm.
Dicey's: Open midday - late.
Grand Hotel: Open midday - late (bottle shop 1pm - 9pm)
Ribs n Rumps: Open midday - 8.30pm
Entertainment
Yaralla Sports Club: Open 1pm till late
Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum: Open 10am - 5pm
Gladstone Cinemas: Open (check session times)
Gladstone Aquatic Centre: Open 10am - 4pm
Gladstone Libraries: Closed
Civic Video Gladstone: Open 10am - 8pm
Retail
Dan Murphy's: Open 1pm - 7pm
BCF Gladstone (Boating Camping Fishing): Open Midday - 5pm
Target: Closed
Big W: Closed
Kmart: Closed
Bunnings: Closed
Officeworks: Closed
Gladstone Fish Market: Closed
Gladstone Camping Centre: Closed
The following roads will also be closed to motorists and pedestrians for short periods of time today to accommodate Anzac Day services:
ROAD CLOSURES | Source: Gladstone Regional Council
Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy Memorial Service: Round Hill Road, Agnes Water, 10am to 10.30am.
Boyne Island Morning Service: Malpas Street, Boyne Island, 8.30am to 9am.
Calliope Parade: Archer Street, Bloomfield Street and Stirrat Street, 10.30am to 11am.
Calliope Service: Stirrat Street (between Bloomfield Street and Muirhead Street), 11am to noon.
Gladstone Dawn Service: Goondoon Street (between Herbert Street and Tank Street), 5.30am to 6am.
Gladstone Parade: Goondoon Street, (between Tank Street and Roseberry Street) 10.30am to 11.15am.