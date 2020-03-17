Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison ANZAC Day 2019
Scott Morrison ANZAC Day 2019
News

Anzac Day services cancelled to protect veterans

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Mar 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Veterans and the public may have to find alternate ways to commemorate Anzac Day with RSL Queensland advising sub branches to cancel public events in light of the coronavirus public health emergency.

Townsville RSL president Bill Whitburn said there were measures to still allow people to commemorate Anzac Day.

"We could actually livestream it, televise it. We haven't finalised it," he said.

Mr Whitburn said it was uncertain at this stage if commemorations in Townsville would be cancelled but it looked probable coming off the back of the advise from the Federal Government that all events with 500 or more people should be suspended.

"It's the first time in my life an Anzac Day might be cancelled," he said. "I don't want an activity to take place that could be detrimental to the general public and our veterans."

 

 

RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris said older veterans were particularly at risk from the virus.

He recommended sub branches cancel commemorations.

"We believe this is the responsible thing to do to ensure their health and wellbeing," Mr Ferris said.

"It's very sad that we are not able to commemorate Anzac Day in time-honoured fashion this year, but a public commemoration is not worth risking the health of our veterans, family members or members of the general public.

Regardless of the form this year's Anzac Day commemorations take, we will always remember the dedication, commitment and sacrifice of our Defence forces, past and present."

More Stories

Show More
anzac day cancelled commemorations coronavirus rls queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online market launched as small business hit by virus

        premium_icon Online market launched as small business hit by virus

        Business A CONCERNED Gladstone mother has launched an online market in a bid to help hers and other small businesses ahead of uncertain times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

        RATES DEBATE: Candidates reveal how to tackle big issue

        premium_icon RATES DEBATE: Candidates reveal how to tackle big issue

        News IT IS one of the biggest issues every time a new council budget is handed down: how...

        YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        News Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been...

        Council Elections: Early voting off to a flyer

        premium_icon Council Elections: Early voting off to a flyer

        News Measures to limit spread of coronavirus made for unusual first day.