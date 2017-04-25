Anzac Day: Hundreds turn out for Agnes dawn service

RELATED LINKS | Anzac Day in Gladstone 2017

ONE of the biggest crowds gathered at Agnes Water to commemorate ANZAC Day. Agnes Water/1770 RSL member Will Facey said the dawn service easily attracted atleast 400 people. "It's great ... (children) are starting to learn about it more at school now," Mr Facey said. "On days like this, there's lots of camaraderie and a lot of tall stories told." Mr Facey said he joined the army after seeing an advertising sign at 15-and-a-half-years-old. "I didn't have a clue at the time to be honest," he said. "It was a very good life, very rewarding, got a good education out of it." Not only is ANZAC Day about remembering the past, but it's also about remembering the current service people. "My father was missing in action ... he had a pretty hard time," Mr Facey said. "You have to think about lads serving overseas now, about 3500 of them. "There's more technology these days, but you're basically the same type of person - dedicated." Agnes Water/1770 RSL Sub Branch president Teena Madden said the RSL helped the younger generations through education and funding. While the RSL members visit schools teaching service history they also donated $2500 to the Rosedale Cadets this year, making it the largest donation. "We donate every year and gradually increased it," Ms Madden said. "It did start out very low but we're doing quite well financially so we can give a bit more. "It will go a long way for them." Raising the money through Friday night raffles and helping at local football games, Ms Madden said the cadets performed at RSL events so they liked to give back. The money will be put towards items including uniforms, transport to different functions and training. The crowd included schoolchildren, rescue service members and Gladstone Region Councillor Desley o'Grady.