Callide Valley Tennis Association has been awarded a $10,000 ANZ Community Grant. Photo: Contributed
Tennis

ANZ serves up $10,000 for CQ tennis association

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
28th Sep 2020 1:01 PM
TENNIS: The Callide Valley Tennis Association will use a $10,000 grant to install court divider curtains.

ANZ announced that Callide Valley was one of 20 recipients of its Community Grants Program, which helps support and develop local tennis clubs that deliver the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program.

As well as the $10,000 grant, Callide Valley will receive merchandise, equipment, signage and access to a local ANZ specialist to help them with their finances.

The grant will be used to install court divider curtains, which will act as protective fencing between courts.

ANZ Biloela branch manager Gregory Dillon said Callide Valley was a wonderful

part of the local community and a great supporter of ongoing grassroots tennis.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the grant would allow the association to make some exciting changes and provide their members with the best experience possible.

ANZ Tennis Hot Shots is Tennis Australia’s official development program with a record 702,509 children aged between three and 12 playing in 2018/19.

Hot Shots uses smaller courts, lower nets, lighter racquets and low-compression

balls, making it suitable for children of all abilities.

For the past three years, ANZ has awarded $600,000 in grants to deserving tennis communities across Australia.

anz callide valley tennis community grants tennis
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

