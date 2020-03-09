’Anything’s possible’: Blockbusting Bronco can dominate

A young gun in his first full season as a starter is a genuine contender for the Dally M second-rower of the year award — but he’ll have plenty of competition. VOTE IN OUR POLL

Check out the top contenders to be named the NRL's best second-rower and vote in our poll.

David Fifita

The Brisbane youngster's blockbusting style, ability to break tackles and penchant for the extraordinary have made him one of the most dynamic backrowers. This will be his first full year as a starter, but anything is possible for this guy.

David Fifita is one of the NRL’s most dynamic back-rowers. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

John Bateman

Can Bateman replicate his extraordinary debut season? The Englishman could start slowly given his off-season shoulder surgery, but you would be a fool to write him off. The Canberra man will again feature heavily in the Raiders' premiership charge and should be thereabouts in the race for second-rower of the season.

John Bateman will feature heavily in the Raiders’ title charge. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Wade Graham

Recovering from a knee reconstruction could have been enough to derail Wade Graham's 2019 season but the new Cronulla skipper looked like he had never been away. Graham's ability to create for others is part of what makes him stand out. If he can stay fit and build his combination with Bronson Xerri, he could well claim his first Dally M positional award.

Boyd Cordner

The 2013 backrower of the year is unbelievably consistent and excels at doing all the little things right. Cordner is one of the best backrowers but an outsider in this race. Rep duties and Trent Robinson's plan to rest his skipper when he can could stop him from maximising his votes.

Wade Graham. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

Boyd Cordner. Picture: Brett Costello

Viliame Kikau

It is almost unfair a player can be as big as Kikau while being so fast, agile and skilful. He should poll well given his prominent role in Penrith's attack. If he can string a full season together, which has been an issue, he may take the title.

Viliame Kikau plays a prominent role for the Panthers. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP