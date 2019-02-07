Anything Goes on this cruise at the GECC

ALL ABOARD: Some of the cast from the community musical Anything Goes which is playing at the GECC from February 21 to 24.

TIMES may have changed since Cole Porter's musical Anything Goes first appeared on Broadway in 1934, but audiences are still getting a kick out of the show and its memorable songs.

And now it's Gladstone's turn to enjoy the light-hearted romp that thumbs its nose at convention, class snobbery and society's double standards.

Set aboard the luxurious ocean liner SS American enroute to England from New York, the show centres around love-lorn Billy Crocker (Sim Kelly) who has stowed away to stop his true love Hope Harcourt (Chelsea Elvery) from marrying the foppish, but rich, English Lord Evelyn Oakley (John Adie).

The high jinks begin when Billy is mistaken for a gangster, Public Enemy Number One, and becomes an instant celebrity with the passengers. Billy's fame encourages a real gangster, Moonface Martin (Luke Lanzon) - Public Enemy Number 13 - and his racy sidekick Erma (Kathleen Watt), who is "cursed with sex appeal" to break cover for a coveted spot at the Captain's table.

Billy's plans for winning over Hope hinge on getting help from a jaded nightclub singer Reno Sweeney (Clare Evans), who is also in love with him. Will she undo Billy's plans in order to keep him, or help him succeed and break her own heart?

ALL ABOARD: Clare Evans as Reno Sweeney is hoisted aloft by the crew of the SS American.

The show is also Jeannine Butler's maiden voyage as director after riding the wave of success as stage director for numerous community musicals such as Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang, The Mikado and Les Miserables.

"I've had plenty of experience directing kids in combined school musicals," she said.

"But this is the first play I've done directing adults.

"It's been a wonderful experience."

Stage manager Josh Kearney has ensured the set is shipshape and Bristol fashion while vocal coach Leeanne Brooker, music director Leanne Christensen and dance choreographers Sherrie and Marj Rampton have added their special touches to the production, bringing an energy and vibrancy to the show that will spellbind, dazzle and have you singing in the aisles.

As the ship skips across the ocean waves, accompanied by an all-singing, all-dancing cast set to memorable tunes such as I Get a Kick Out of You, You're the Top and Anything Goes, Billy's increasingly desperate attempts to win over the love of his life prove the course of true love is seldom smooth but can be a lot of fun.

For more, visit the GECC website or Facebook page.

Pulse Fast Facts

Anything Goes

When: February 21-24

Where: Gladstone Entertainment & Convention Centre

Times:

7pm Thursday 21

7pm, Friday 22

1 and 7pm, Saturday 23

1pm Sunday 24

Tickets:

Adult $29.90

Student (13+) $18.90

Child (2-12 years) $14.90

Family (2A + 2C) $79

Concession $24.90

Contact: 4972 2822