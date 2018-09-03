Anything but ordinary for Gladstone's Special Olympians

SHOWCASING TALENT: Special Olympics branches from Gladstone, Bundaberg, Gympie, Rockhampton and Moreton North took part in the inaugural 'Beyond Ordinary Weekend' hosted by Special Olympics Gladstone and Gladstone Community Linking Agency.

AN EVENT seven years in the making finally came to fruition at the weekend as Special Olympics Gladstone hosted the inaugural Beyond Ordinary Sport Weekend.

The Special Olympics event saw 30 local and nearly 50 visiting athletes compete in basketball and soccer events.

Athletes played basketball at the Gladstone PCYC on Saturday and soccer at Clinton Fields yesterday.

It's hoped the event will be the start of an annual highlight in the region's events calendar, bringing visitors to the Gladstone region and inspiring local athletes on the first weekend of September.

Special Olympics Gladstone chair Suzie Lawler said the event had been on their calendar for many years.

"The committee had always wanted to do it and it's only been now that we've had the capacity to run it,” Mrs Lawler said.

"We've had to build relationships with other clubs, the (Gladstone) PCYC and Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association.

"It's been fantastic they've been able to come up and 16 athletes from Moreton North came up on the tilt train and are staying here for three nights.

"This unique event offers our athletes the chance to showcase their sporting abilities and provide the opportunity to learn from visiting athletes.”

There are plans to add swimming and bocce to next year's event which was also made possible by Gladstone Community Linking Agency.