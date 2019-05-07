Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli arrives at Ipswich Courthouse with wife Karina on Tuesday morning.
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli arrives at Ipswich Courthouse with wife Karina on Tuesday morning. Rob Williams
Breaking

Antoniolli trial begins: What happens next

Hayden Johnson
by
7th May 2019 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli has appeared briefly in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Mr Antoniolli entered the Ipswich Courthouse this morning flanked by his wife and solicitor Dan Rogers. 

He is facing 14 charges of fraud and one count of breaching bail.

The court was in session for less than 10 minutes.

Crown Prosecutor Sarah Farnden said there were outstanding matters which needed to be finalised before the matter could start. 

She applied to Magistrate Anthony Gett to have the matter adjourned until tomorrow and said discussions with Defence Barrister Peter Callaghan were ongoing.

Mr Callaghan said he was "much more optimistic" about the length of time it would take to finalise the discussions with the prosecutor. 

He suggested the matter be adjourned until this afternoon.

There are about five hours of interview footage, which Mr Callaghan said could be played in open court this afternoon. 

Mr Callaghan said, as a result of statements and admissions, he expected the trial would be shortened by about one day. 

Mr Gett adjourned the matter until this afternoon. 

andrew antoniolli ipswich city council ipswich council ipswich magistrates court mayor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Grandma jailed after CCTV bust in business safe robbery

    premium_icon Grandma jailed after CCTV bust in business safe robbery

    News A GLADSTONE grandmother has been jailed for her involvement in the break-in of a real estate agency and theft of a safe.

    UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    News Two cars have collided on the Bruce Highway near Raglan

    'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    premium_icon 'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    News Students from the En Pointe Dance Company received top honours.

    • 7th May 2019 10:00 AM