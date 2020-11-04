Menu
Pet parrot saves man from house fire.
‘Anton! Anton!’ Pet parrot saves man from house fire

by Elise Williams, Nathan Edwards
4th Nov 2020 7:16 AM
A fire has completely destroyed a home in Kangaroo Point overnight, while a resident was lucky to have survived only thanks to his squawking pet parrot Eric.

Emergency services were called to the well-involved fire at the Salstone St home just before 2am.

Fire has completely destroyed a home at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Alison Conway
Fire has completely destroyed a home at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Alison Conway

It took four fire fighting crews an hour and a half to contain the blaze, which was declared under control just after 2.30am.

Police and paramedics also attended the incident, however no one required medical assistance.

The only resident of the home, Anton Nguyen, said he'd only woken thanks to the alarming squawks of his pet parrot.

"I heard a bang and Eric - my parrot - he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke," he told ABC.

"I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames.

"And so I've grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs."

 

Fire investigators will this morning return to the home, which remains a crime scene, to determine how the blaze was started.

Originally published as 'Anton! Anton!' Pet parrot saves man from house fire

