Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taylor Winterstein, wife of Manly Sea Eagles player Frank Winterstein, with their children.
Taylor Winterstein, wife of Manly Sea Eagles player Frank Winterstein, with their children.
Health

Anti-vax WAG defends $200 tickets and takes aim at parents

by Sally Coates
12th Mar 2019 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RUGBY league WAG and "vaccination questioner'', who is selling $200 tickets to her "information seminars" on immunisation issues, has defended the hefty price-tag, telling anyone who can't afford it to be more ­resourceful with their money.

The Daily Telegraph yesterday reported Taylor Winterstein, the wife of Manly Sea Eagles player Frank Winterstein, was running workshops prompting people to question vaccinations. Mrs Winterstein proudly boasted on her website that she had not vaccinated her two small children.

 

Taylor Winterstein, wife of Manly Sea Eagles player Frank Winterstein, runs an anti-vax blog.
Taylor Winterstein, wife of Manly Sea Eagles player Frank Winterstein, runs an anti-vax blog.

 

In announcing the seminars, she told her social media followers that not being able to afford her speaking tour was a "limiting ­belief", adding: "If $200 is a stretch for you, I invite you to reflect on how you could be more resourceful with your money over the next few weeks."

But one woman responded: "What makes you think like this is achievable for the average person? The fact (is) that your husband is on an above average salary."

The mum of two runs $200pp workshops on the dangers of vaccinations
The mum of two runs $200pp workshops on the dangers of vaccinations

More Stories

Show More
anti vaxxer baby editors picks frank winterstein health outrage taylor winterstein wag

Top Stories

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Next stage for $500m solar farm

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Next stage for $500m solar farm

    Business RESIDENTS can have their say on a proposed 265 megawatt solar farm at Aldoga.

    Man caught red-handed with drug-making ingredient

    premium_icon Man caught red-handed with drug-making ingredient

    News The man was caught in the middle of a bigger police sting

    AGED CARE BOOST: Tannum project's government win

    premium_icon AGED CARE BOOST: Tannum project's government win

    Health Tannum Sands is a step closer to gaining aged care services.

    Waterfront cafe to launch with new name chosen by the public

    premium_icon Waterfront cafe to launch with new name chosen by the public

    News More than 200 people got online to help choose the name.